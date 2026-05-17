Heavy rain disrupts the morning, bright sunshine later in the day

It has been raining since the night. At around seven o’clock this Sunday morning, the rain intensified further. Darkness enveloped the day.

This was the time when residents of the capital rush to their workplaces, while students hurry to classes.

Obayed (pseudonym), a resident of Monipuripara in the capital, left home with his child slightly earlier than usual because the child had an examination scheduled for 8:00 am at an educational institution in Asad Gate.

They usually travel by rickshaw on this route. However, upon reaching the stand, he found only a couple of rickshaws there, and no one agreed to take them.