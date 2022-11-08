Countries and rival interests at the COP27 climate talks

China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, had its hottest summer on record this year. In a national climate adaptation plan, it said extreme weather was an increasing threat.

Nevertheless, the country is using more coal in the face of energy security risks, and President Xi Jinping said in October that China would continue to support "the clean and efficient use of coal".

Geopolitics also overshadow climate issues. A diplomatic row over Taiwan led Beijing to cancel bilateral climate talks with the United States.

Few expect China to offer any fresh pledges at COP27, with officials saying the two-week summit should focus on securing climate finance for developing countries.