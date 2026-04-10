Ocean temperatures near record high in March: EU monitor

Ocean temperatures hit near-record highs for March, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Friday, signalling a likely shift toward El Nino conditions that can amplify heat extremes on an already warming planet.

Copernicus said average sea surface temperatures were 20.97C in March, the second-highest value ever for the month, and the hottest since 2024 during the last El Nino, when global heat records toppled.

This reflected "a likely transition toward El Nino conditions", said Copernicus, the European Union's global warming monitor.

Several meteorological agencies had predicted the return this year of El Nino, a natural climate cycle that warms Pacific waters and can bring higher global temperatures and extreme weather.