Severe drought in Europe is 'worsening': EU experts

A severe drought hitting swathes of Europe is "worsening" and, while rain is helping some regions, accompanying thunderstorms are causing their own damage, EU researchers said in a report Monday.

The latest monthly analysis by the European Union's Global Drought Observatory (GDO) highlighted the risk of ongoing soil dryness caused by successive heatwaves since May and a "persistent lack" of rainfall.

It maintained its warning issued with the previous report that nearly half of the EU's territory is at risk of drought, and noted that shriveling rivers and shrinking water sources are impacting energy generation at power plants and reducing crops.