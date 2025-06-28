Europe bakes in summer's first heatwave as continent warms

Sweating Europeans braced on Saturday for the first heatwave of the northern hemisphere summer, as climate change pushes the world's fastest-warming continent's thermometers increasingly into the red.

Temperatures are set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) in Rome, driving the Eternal City's many tourists and Catholic pilgrims to the Vatican alike towards the Italian capital's some 2,500 public fountains for refreshment.

With residents of the southern port city of Marseille expected to have to cope with temperatures flirting with 40C (104F), authorities in France's second-largest city ordered public swimming pools to be made free of charge to help residents beat the Mediterranean heat.