Switzerland backs CO2 storage under the sea

Switzerland on Wednesday laid the groundwork to export carbon dioxide (CO2) for storage under the seabed from next year, passing a key amendment to a global ocean protection agreement.

At its weekly meeting, the Federal Council government ratified the 2009 amendment to the London Protocol, it said in a statement.

"From 2024, it will therefore be possible to export CO2 for storage in sub-seabed geological formations," it said.

Of the three major greenhouses gases, CO2 accounts for about 64 percent of the warming effect on the climate.

Carbon capture and storage, a solution aimed at helping halt climate change, involves capturing CO2 emissions at factory smokestacks, turning them into liquid and burying them underground in geological reservoirs.