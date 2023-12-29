When climate change is child's play, the future looks greener

Five-year old Jerin loves tending to the young chili pepper and aubergine plants in her school's garden.

The 30 children in her class, aged from three to five, at a government school in the central Bangladesh village of Brahmangaon in Gazipur district are learning to grow plants and observe insects in an education programme to familiarise pupils with nature and climate change issues through music and play.

Recent UN reports have highlighted the perils of a warming planet for children, who are expected to see an almost fourfold increase in extreme weather events over their lifetime.

The impacts include diseases and health harm from heatwaves and air pollution, malnutrition due to crop failures, and climate change-driven disasters that are already displacing and disrupting the education of millions of children each year, according to UNICEF, the UN children's agency.

"The climate crisis is a children's rights crisis, and engaging children is therefore very important," said Reis Lopez Rello, a UNICEF advisor on the issue.