Heat wave likely to continue this week

Rain is unlikely in most parts of the country and the prevailing heat wave over the country is likely to continue throughout this week, according to he met office.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department assistant meteorologist Kazi Zebunnesa told Prothom Alo a mild to moderate or severe heat wave is sweeping over various place of the country and heat wave is likely to continue for four to five days.
Rain occurred in Sylhet, but rain is unlikely throughout the country except some places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
The met office said in its weather forecast for the next 72 hours that weather may remain mainly dry and partly cloudy, commencing at 9:00am on Saturday.
According to the weather forecast, a severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Jashore & Chuadanga. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and the rest parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Chandpur, Noakhali and Feni and it may continue.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, the weather forecast added.
Humidity was 78 per cent in Dhaka until 6:00am on Saturday. Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.
According to the met office, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi district on Friday and the lowest temperature was recorded at 24.0 degrees Celsius in Sylhet district. Maximum 40 millimeter rainfall was recorded in Sylhet until 6:00am on Saturday.