Kenya kicks off landmark climate talks

African policymakers will kick off a landmark climate summit in Kenya on Monday aimed at reframing the continent as a budding renewable energy powerhouse and calling for international financial help to unlock its potential.

Kenyan President William Ruto says he wants the first Africa Climate Summit to help “deliver African solutions” to the November COP28 climate summit in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, which will likely be dominated by clashing visions for the world’s energy future.

Africa, home to 1.2 billion people spread across 54 nations, is politically and economically diverse and its communities are among the most vulnerable to climate change.

Analysts say if the summit can bring together leaders from the continent to define a shared vision of Africa’s green development, then that could ripple across a flurry of international diplomatic and economic meetings leading up to COP28.