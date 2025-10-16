Rising sea levels: Livelihoods lost to development, homes lost to the sea

Along the embankment at Sairar Deil, adjacent to the Matarbari coal-fired power plant in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox’s Bazar, the coastline bears the marks of destruction. Across the beach beside the embankment lie traces of devastated settlements — fragments of walls from houses swept away by tidal surges, tree trunks uprooted and broken by crashing waves. For nearly two and a half kilometres along the north-south stretch of the beach, the fury of the sea is visible everywhere. In recent years, about 600 houses in this village have disappeared into the sea.

Standing on the embankment, local resident Yusuf pointed toward the sea, trying to identify where his house once stood. “Since 2023, the sea had been slowly advancing,” he said. “Many people’s houses were being washed away, but I thought it wouldn’t reach mine.”

That belief proved false the following monsoon. The sea came so close that at night the roar of the waves felt as if they were crashing right onto the house. He didn’t wait any longer—he moved his furniture and belongings, taking his wife and three children to his in-laws’ house. Within two days, the sea swallowed his home. He now fears even the embankment may not hold for long.