Sea level rising, coast under threat

These three studies were recently conducted by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)'s Institute of Water and Flood Management (IWFM) and the government's Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS). The results of these studies were published on 8 May.

These studies were carried out at the initiative of the Bangladesh Department of Environment, with funds from the Climate Change Trust Fund project.

BUET carried out the study, 'Estimation of Sea Level Rise in Bangladesh Using Satellite Altimetry Data'. For the first time here the sea level rise was observed by means of satellite. The remaining two studies were carried out by CEGIS to determine the sea level rise and its possible future impact on water and agricultural infrastructure.

The Department of Environment's panel of experts accepted and approved of the three studies on the sea level rise and possible impact. This has been published under supervision of the Department of Environment.