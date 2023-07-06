Coastal villages may not remain villages for long

Bangladesh does not make the headlines in foreign media much. But in the international edition of the New York Times on 29 June, the front-page headlines ran across six columns: 'Water Troubles: A Preview.' Four days ago, the same report appeared in a single column of the front page of the US edition of the newspaper, headed 'Here's a look at the water crisis that might be coming to you soon.'

The main theme of Somini Sengupta's report was that almost all of Bangladesh's rivers flow down from the Himalayas and, before reaching the Bay of Bengal, branch out into tributaries and streams, creating wetlands. But the biggest threat that Bangladesh faces at present is water.

There are droughts at times when water falls short, and then deluges with onslaught of excessive waters. There are cyclones and the threat of salinity in the coastal areas. The cause of these threats is climate change. The 170 million people are struggling desperately, tackling this crisis. The problem that Bangladesh faces today, will be faced by many other countries tomorrow.

The report highlights the coping strategies developed by the coastal people to survive the disasters. It points to the transformations in their lives. The correspondent has elaborately described the strategies adopted to deal with the high and low tide, the floating beds to grow vegetables beyond the reach of floodwaters, cultivating crops where the shrimp farms have turned the soil too salty for cultivation, harvesting, treating and storing rainwater and other detailed strategies.