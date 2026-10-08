Tenzing Norgay’s son says Himalayas sending climate warning

‘Price to pay’

The younger Sherpa followed in his father’s footsteps to Everest in 1996, a dream he had since he was eight years old.

“I looked up to him as my greatest role model, you know, he was my hero, and I wanted to become just like him,” he said.

But the signs of global warming are appearing on Everest itself.

Sherpa said that guides are now finding water appearing at Camp 2 about 6,400 metres (21,000 feet) high.

“There was never water at all. It’s always solid ice up there,” he said.

Sherpa said that comparative photographs of the mountain show how much the glaciers have receded since his father’s climb.

For climbers and mountaineering Sherpa community, the changes are also making their occupation more dangerous, with unpredictable weather and frequent avalanches.

“I think we have to be very careful now as to how we look at mountains and how we approach climbing mountains nowadays,” he said.

Sherpa said that the responsibility of addressing climate change lies largely with the world’s biggest emitters.

“It’s not only affecting us in the Himalayas, it’s affecting European countries, it’s affecting places in the US with all these wildfires,’ he said.

“If we don’t start taking care of our planet, there’s going to be a price to pay.”