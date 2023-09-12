Lead pollution increases IQ loss among children, cardiovascular diseases death among adults in Bangladesh: Study

According to the study, lead pollution has serious implications for children below five years of age, causing a loss of about 20 million (20,596,306) IQ points, and causing a very high economic cost of US$10,897 million, which is 3.6 percent of the country's annual GDP.

Childhood lead poisoning increases the risk of decreased intelligence in children, learning problems, and behavioral disorders.

About 140,000 (138,054) cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths among adults aged 25 years or older due to lead exposure exceeded the previous estimation with a four times higher mortality rate. The combined cost of these health effects was US$28,633 million which is a loss of 6 to 9 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2019.

In Bangladesh, the major sources of lead exposure include used-lead acid battery recycling in informal settings, leaded paint, aluminum cookware, ceramic food ware, spices, toys, cosmetics, food, electronic waste, fertilizers, and cultured fish feed.

‘Lead-safe Bangladesh Coalition’ is an alliance of organizations in Bangladesh, which comprises members from NGOs, INGOs, UN, researchers, academicians, and environmental health experts. Coalition members expressed their concerns and urged the government and policymakers to take immediate action following their suggested ten-point action plan to address the lead pollution crisis. Collectively, they call for increased investment to scale up proven solutions.