Last chance saloon for global plastic pollution treaty

Negotiators trying to secure a global agreement on tackling the scourge of plastic pollution had just hours left to salvage a deal on Thursday after the talks plunged into disarray.

Countries wanting bold action to turn the tide on plastic garbage are so far apart from a group of oil-producing nations that the prospects of finding meaningful common ground before Friday -- after three years of talks -- seem low.

With just over a day to go, talks chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso produced a draft text on Wednesday based on the few areas of convergence, in an attempt to find common ground.