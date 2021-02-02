Antarctica’s ice melting rate not consistent: Study

Antarctic ice is melting, contributing massive amounts of water to the world’s seas and causing them to rise, but that melt is not as linear and consistent as scientists previously thought, a new study suggests.

The analysis, of 20 years’ worth of satellite data, shows that Antarctica’s ice melts at different rates each year, meaning the models scientists use to predict coming sea level rise might also need adjusting.

“The ice sheet is not changing with a constant rate -- it’s more complicated than a linear change,” said lead author Lei Wang, assistant professor at the Ohio State University in the US.

The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, is built on data from NASA’s GRACE (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment), a two-satellite mission that measures changes in the world’s oceans, ground water and ice sheets.