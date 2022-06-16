Australia submits more ambitious 2030 emissions target to UN

Australia’s new centre-left government submitted new, more ambitious, emissions targets to the United Nations Thursday, seeking to end a decade of footdragging on climate change.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target to 43 per cent, saying it “sets Australia up for a prosperous future, a future powered by cleaner, cheaper energy”.

Australia’s existing commitment, made under the Paris Agreement, called for a more modest 26-28 per cent cut on 2005 emissions levels.