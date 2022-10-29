Biden to attend COP27 climate summit

US President Joe Biden will attend next month's COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, the White House said Friday, vowing he would "highlight the need for the world to act."

The COP27 conference will once more seek to boost global efforts to slow the climate crisis that is intensifying natural disasters, from wildfires to severe storms.

Biden will "advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade," the White House said in a statement.