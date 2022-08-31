England faces longer, drier summers due to climate change

England is likely to experience longer, drier summers later this decade that could worsen the risk of droughts, according to British national forecaster the Met Office, which said the change was due to increasing climate change.

Large parts of England have declared a drought in recent weeks and a record-breaking European heatwave has pushed the country's infrastructure to its limits, forcing the impact of climate change up the political agenda.

The Met Office, Britain's meteorological service, reached its conclusion that the changes were human-driven by comparing different emissions scenarios, which showed the effects were stronger when emissions were high.