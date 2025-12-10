2025 on track to tie second hottest year on record: EU monitor

The planet is on track to log its second hottest year on record in 2025, tied with 2023 after a historic high in 2024, Europe's global warming monitor said Tuesday.

The data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service reaffirms that global temperatures are on course to exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels -- the threshold considered safer in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Temperatures rose by 1.48C on average between January and November, or "currently tied with 2023 to be the second-warmest year on record", according to the service's monthly update.

"The three-year average for 2023-2025 is on track to exceed 1.5C for the first time," Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at Copernicus, said in a statement.