Bhola Cyclone 1970: A day of tears for coastal Bangladesh

Then, one day, the faint sound of a steamer’s whistle reached her ears. The sound grew increasingly distinct. No, it wasn’t a dream—it was real! Mofiza opened her eyes. Perched atop the carcass of a dead cow, she saw a steamer passing by in the distance. Mofiza lacked the strength to stand up or cry out, yet the thought of catching the steamer’s attention crossed her mind. But how?

With great effort, she retrieved a piece of colorful polythene from among the debris floating in the water. She wrapped it around a stick and held it high, hoping to draw the attention of those on the vessel. When she saw the steamer begin to slow down, a glimmer of hope for survival stirred within her.

Looking around, she realised that amidst the countless corpses, a few people were still drifting, barely clinging to life—their cries sounding like low, agonizing moans. Three or four days earlier, the number of survivors had been much higher. A new, fragile hope began to take root in Mofiza’s heart. A speedboat launched from the steamer drew near, and she was rescued.