Climate: Could moon dust keep Earth cool?

Whether out-of-the-box thinking or a sign of desperation, scientists on Wednesday proposed the regular transport of moon dust to a gravity point between Earth and Sun to temper the ravages of global warming.

Ideas for filtering solar radiation to keep Earth from overheating have been kicking around for decades, ranging from giant space-based screens to churning out reflective white clouds.

But the persistent failure to draw down planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions has pushed once-fanciful geoengineering schemes toward centre stage in climate policy, investment and research.

Blocking one to two percent of the Sun's rays is all it would take to lower Earth's surface by a degree or two Celsius -- roughly the amount it has warmed over the last century.