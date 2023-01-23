Sweden, IUB's ICCCAD launch 4-year climate action partnership

“The negative effects of climate change in Bangladesh are hitting poor and vulnerable people the hardest,” said Maria Stridsman, Head of Cooperation and Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka. “This grant from Sweden will support ICCCAD’s efforts to create an enabling environment for stakeholders to learn, implement and scale up solutions to address the complex and long-term effects of climate change”.

"Bangladesh has very little to contribute to global warming, yet we are one of the most vulnerable countries. At IUB, one of our key strategic elements is to develop our students into environmentally responsible citizens," said Tanweer Hasan, vice chancellor of IUB. "We need to create a conscious young population, who are vested in the challenges presented by climate change irrespective of what they do in their professional lives. We want our young people to be able to speak up about the national needs and what our stakes are in every discussion and negotiation they take part in about climate change. From that point of view, this grant will go a long way in equipping our students and that is great news for all of us."