Well-marked low over southeast Bay intensified into depression: BMD 

The well-marked low over southeast Bay and adjoining area has intensified into a depression over west central Bay and adjoining area, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a special bulletin on Sunday.

It was centred about 1040 km west-southwest of Chattogram port at 6:00 am today, 985 km west- southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 935 km southwest of Mongla port and 925 km southwest of Payra port, according to the special bulletin.