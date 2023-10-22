Well-marked low over southeast Bay intensified into depression: BMD 

The well-marked low over southeast Bay and adjoining area has intensified into a depression over west central Bay and adjoining area, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a special bulletin on Sunday.
It was centred about 1040 km west-southwest of Chattogram port at 6:00 am today, 985 km west- southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 935 km southwest of Mongla port and 925 km southwest of Payra port, according to the special bulletin.
It is likely to intensify further, BMD predicted.
Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no 1.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country, with chances of light rain at one or two places in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to BMD.
Day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, and nighttime temperatures may rise slightly across the country.
The mercury reached 36 degrees Celsius – the highest – in Cox’s Bazar, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.8 degrees in Tetulia of Rangpur division.