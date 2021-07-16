China launches emissions trading scheme to go carbon neutral by 2060

China launched its long-awaited emissions trading system on Friday, a key tool in its quest to drive down climate change-causing greenhouse gases and go carbon neutral by 2060.

The scheme was launched with China, the world's biggest carbon emitter, seeking to take a global leadership role on the climate crisis in the lead up to a crucial UN summit in November.

China has hailed it as laying the foundations for what would become the world's biggest carbon trading market, forcing thousands of Chinese companies to cut their pollution or face deep economic hits.