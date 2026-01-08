Cold wave crosses 24 districts, lowest temperature recorded 7°C

A cold wave is sweeping across 24 districts of the country today, Thursday. The lowest temperature recorded in the country today is 7 degrees Celsius.

Compared to Wednesday, the number of districts experiencing the cold wave has slightly decreased, while the minimum temperature has risen marginally.

At the same time, the temperature in the capital has also increased.

According to the meteorological department, this cold wave may continue for several more days.

The department’s forecast indicates that the cold wave is likely to persist at least until the middle of this month, with its intensity and coverage varying during this period.