Cold wave crosses 24 districts, lowest temperature recorded 7°C
A cold wave is sweeping across 24 districts of the country today, Thursday. The lowest temperature recorded in the country today is 7 degrees Celsius.
Compared to Wednesday, the number of districts experiencing the cold wave has slightly decreased, while the minimum temperature has risen marginally.
At the same time, the temperature in the capital has also increased.
According to the meteorological department, this cold wave may continue for several more days.
The department’s forecast indicates that the cold wave is likely to persist at least until the middle of this month, with its intensity and coverage varying during this period.
Meteorologist Md Shaheenul Islam told Prothom Alo that today, Thursday the cold wave is affecting all districts in the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.
In addition, it is also affecting eight other districts: Gopalganj, Moulvibazar, Comilla, Feni, Khulna, Jessore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia.
There are 16 districts in the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions combined. Therefore, in total, 24 districts are experiencing the cold wave today.
Yesterday, Wednesday, 44 districts were affected by the cold wave. Among them, Badalgachhi in Naogaon recorded the lowest temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest temperature of this winter season.
Today, Thursday, the lowest temperature in the country has been recorded at 7 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar.
When the minimum temperature in a district ranges from 8.1 to 10 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a mild cold wave.
A temperature between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius is considered a moderate cold wave.
If the temperature is between 4.1 and 6 degrees Celsius, it is regarded as a severe cold wave and a temperature below 4 degrees Celsius is classified as an extreme cold wave.
When asked how many more days the cold wave might continue, Shaheenul Islam said it could persist for several more days.
During this time, new districts may be added to the affected areas, while some districts may be removed. However, the cold wave is not spreading rapidly and may continue for more than a week.