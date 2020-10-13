Droughts are threatening global wetlands: Study

In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally.

Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights the many physical and chemical changes occurring during droughts that lead to severe, and sometimes irreversible, drying of wetland soils.

"Wetlands around the world are incredibly important for maintaining our planet's biodiversity and they store vast amounts of carbon that can help fight climate change," said study author Luke Mosley from the University of Adelaide in Australia.