Plastic pollution treaty talks begin

A final round of talks on a treaty to curb plastic pollution opened on Monday, with deep differences between nations emerging almost immediately.

The meeting opened just hours after a chaotic end to the COP29 climate talks in Baku, which agreed to a boost in climate funding that developing countries slammed as insufficient.

Opening the plastics meeting, the Ecuadorian diplomat chairing the talks warned nations that the conference was about "far more than drafting an international treaty".

"It is about humanity rising to meet an existential challenge," Luis Vayas Valdivieso told an opening plenary in South Korea's Busan.

Plastic pollution is so ubiquitous that it has been found in clouds, the deepest ocean trenches and even human breastmilk.

And while almost everyone agrees it is a problem, there is less consensus on how to solve it.