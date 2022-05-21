G20 failing to update carbon-cutting pledges: Report

Nations in the G20 group of major economies have yet to strengthen greenhouse gas reduction goals despite agreeing to revisit their plans ahead of critical UN climate talks in November, according to an analysis by leading research NGOs seen exclusively by AFP.

At the Glasgow COP26 climate summit last year countries pledged to review inadequate plans for cutting carbon pollution this decade ahead of the COP27 conference.

Without a sharp reduction in emissions before 2030, the Paris agreement target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees celsius would likely be breached, the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) has warned.