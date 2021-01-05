Germany exceeds 2020 climate target due to pandemic

Germany exceeded its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis

The analysis published by the think tank Agora Energiewende on Monday said that Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 were 42.3 per cent lower than the reference year 1990, exceeding the target of 40 per cent lower, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to estimates by Agora Energiewende, two-thirds of the decline in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Germany was driven by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and related drops in energy consumption, industrial production and transportation.