Greta Thunberg urges EU to do ‘as much as possible’ on climate

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday urged EU leaders to “do as much as possible” to step up the bloc’s ambitions to reduce carbon output at this week’s summit.

“Of course none of what has been proposed or pushed is in line with the science, but we are still demanding them to do as much as possible... to commit to what they had promised to do” in the 2015 Paris Agreement, Thunberg told AFP in a video interview.

“It is odd how words and actions don’t add up,” German Fridays for Future activist Lisa Neubauer said of European leaders’ climate commitments.

“It appears like the ones who have made the most claims are the ones who back up the most,” she added, singling out French president Emmanuel Macron in particular.

Leaders must agree by the end of this year on their 2030 targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and the European Commission has proposed a goal of slashing them 55 per cent compared with 1990 levels—up from 40 per cent under earlier plans.