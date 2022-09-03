Thousands told to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes in northern California on Friday as a wildfire spread rapidly across more than 1,000 acres in extremely hot conditions.

Footage from a local ABC affiliate news channel showed several buildings ablaze in the so-called Mill Fire, which the Siskiyou county fire department warned was growing at a "dangerous rate of spread."

Towns including Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood were placed under mandatory evacuation orders, children from a local high school were bussed to safety, and a large animal and livestock evacuation shelter was set up.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access," said the evacuation order.