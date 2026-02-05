Dry weather likely to persist across country
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy conditions over the country during the next 24 hours beginning at 9:00 am today, Thursday said weather bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
The forecast mentioned that light to moderate fog could form in places over river basins during the early morning hours.
Nighttime temperature may drop slightly by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperature is expected to remain nearly unchanged throughout the period, it added.
Yesterday, Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at 30.3 degrees Celsius in Teknaf, and today's lowest at 11.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.
In Dhaka, winds may flow from the north to northwesterly direction at 6 to 12 kilometres per hour. Relative humidity at 6:00 am was measured at 72 per cent.
Sunset in the capital today, Thursday will be at 5:47 pm and sunrise tomorrow, Friday expected at 6:37 am.