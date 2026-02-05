Dry weather likely to persist across country

Nighttime temperature may drop slightly by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperature is expected to remain nearly unchanged throughout the period, it added.

Yesterday, Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at 30.3 degrees Celsius in Teknaf, and today's lowest at 11.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.

In Dhaka, winds may flow from the north to northwesterly direction at 6 to 12 kilometres per hour. Relative humidity at 6:00 am was measured at 72 per cent.

Sunset in the capital today, Thursday will be at 5:47 pm and sunrise tomorrow, Friday expected at 6:37 am.