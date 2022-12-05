Bloc must act over US climate plan 'distortions': EU chief

The bloc must "take action to rebalance the playing field where the IRA or other measures create distortions", von der Leyen said in a speech at the College of Europe in the Belgian city of Bruges.

The act, designed to accelerate the US transition to a low-carbon economy, contains around USD 370 billion in subsidies for green energy as well as tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries.

Von der Leyen said the EU had to work with the US "to address some of the most concerning aspects of the law".