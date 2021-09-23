In UN climate push, UK PM disputes Kermit

He praised China's pledge at the United Nations this week to not to build new coal-fired power projects abroad and the United States commitment to double funds by 2024 to $11.4 billion per year to help developing nations deal with climate change.
But he added, "We must go further and we must go far faster. We need all countries, every single one of you to step up."
A UN analysis of country pledges under the 2015 Paris agreement on climate on Friday showed global emissions would be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 - far off the 45 per cent reduction by 2030 that scientists say is needed to stave off disastrous climate change.
Johnson also challenged the message of Muppets character Kermit the Frog, who sang: "It's not easy being green."
"He was wrong," he said. "It is easy to be green."