In UN climate push, UK PM disputes Kermit

British prime minister Boris Johnson pushed the world to "grow up" and tackle climate change during his annual United Nations address to world leaders on Wednesday and contradicted Muppets character Kermit the Frog by saying: "It is easy to be green."

Ahead of a critical climate conference in Glasgow, which kicks off on 31 October, Johnson told the UN General Assembly: "We have an awesome power to change things and to change things for the better, and an awesome power to save ourselves."

The UN COP26 conference aims to spark much more ambitious global climate action - and the money to pay for it - as scientists warn that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control.

"We must show that we are capable of learning and maturing and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet, but upon ourselves. It's time for humanity to grow up," Johnson said.