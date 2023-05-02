COP28 chair urges tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

Sultan Al Jaber, the president of this year's UN climate talks hosted by the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday called on participants to drastically ramp up their use of renewable energy.

"We will accelerate delivery in sectors like renewables that must triple capacity by 2030 and double it again by 2040," Al Jaber said in a speech at the opening of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue -- a meeting of climate diplomats in Berlin.

Al Jaber's call marked a public endorsement of a target laid out by the International Energy Agency. Last month at a closed-door meeting with G7 leaders in Japan, he had also raised the target.