Hope stirs for deal to save nature at UN talks

Top officials at high-stakes UN biodiversity negotiations said Saturday they were confident of securing a major deal to save the natural world from destruction.

Observers had warned the COP15 talks aimed at sealing a “peace pact for nature” risked collapse due to disagreement over how much the rich world should pay to protect ecosystems in developing countries.

The talks that started on 7 December had appeared to be on the verge of breakdown when developing countries walked out days ago over the question of funding. But the mood among leaders turned upbeat on Saturday.

“I am greatly confident that we can ... keep our ambitions as well as achieve consensus,” China’s environment minister Huang Runqiu told reporters in Montreal, where the COP15 meeting is being held.

His Canadian counterpart Steven Guilbeault echoed his statement, saying: “We’ve made tremendous progress... I don’t know about how many of us thought we could get there.”