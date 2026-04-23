Bangladesh advances national Green Building Certification Framework through HBRI and UNOPS

Bangladesh is taking a significant step toward transforming its construction sector with the development of the Green Building Certification Framework (DESH)—a nationally tailored system designed to promote sustainable, climate-resilient, and resource-efficient buildings, reports a press release.

Developed by the Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI) with support from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), under the leadership of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works (MoHPW), the DESH framework is part of the broader initiative “Transforming the Built Environment through Sustainable Materials in Bangladesh.”