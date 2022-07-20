UK breaches 40C for first time, heat records tumble in France

A punishing heatwave fuelling ferocious wildfires in western Europe pushed temperatures in Britain over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time on Tuesday and regional heat records tumbled elsewhere.

Grassland fires erupted on the edge of London, with one forcing the evacuation of 14 people as farm buildings, houses and garages were consumed by the flames.

“I was sunbathing in my garden and then a massive black cloud came across,” said Ciar Meadows, a 30-year-old housewife who had to leave her home in the town of Wennington.

“Within an hour it spreads all the way to our house... All of our cars have gone.”

After the UK’s warmest night on record, the Met Office said a new high of 40.3C had been recorded at Coningsby in eastern England.