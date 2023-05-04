Record sea surface heat sparks fears of warming surge

With sea surface temperatures swelling to new highs in recent weeks, scientists warn that humanity's carbon pollution has the potential to turn oceans into a global warming "time bomb".

Oceans absorb most of the heat caused by planet-warming gases, causing heatwaves that harm aquatic life, altering weather patterns and disrupting crucial planet-regulating systems.

While sea surface temperatures normally recede relatively quickly from annual peaks, this year they stayed high, with scientists warning that this underscores an underappreciated but grave impact of climate change.

"The ocean, like a sponge, absorbs more than 90 per cent of the increase in heat caused by human activities," said leading oceanologist Jean-Baptiste Sallee, of the French research agency CNRS.