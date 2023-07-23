Mild heatwave likely to continue in Dhaka, 4 other districts: BMD

The mild heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Panchagarh, Moulvibazar and Feni districts may continue for a few more days, says Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). It also predicted rains and thundershowers in parts of the country, reports UNB.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers along with temporary gusty wind is likely over many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.