Mild heatwave likely to continue in Dhaka, 4 other districts: BMD

The mild heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Panchagarh, Moulvibazar and Feni districts may continue for a few more days, says Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). It also predicted rains and thundershowers in parts of the country, reports UNB.
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers along with temporary gusty wind is likely over many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
On the other hand, there might be moderately heavy falls at places across the country in 24 hours starting from 9am on Sunday, said a BMD bulletin on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the temperature during the day and night may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.
The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.
While, monsoon is less active over Bangladesh, it is moderately active over North Bay. Country’s maximum temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 36.8 degrees Celcius on Saturday.