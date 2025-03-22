World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says

All 19 of the world's glacier regions experienced a net loss of mass in 2024 for the third consecutive year, the United Nations said Friday, warning that saving the planet's glaciers was now a matter of "survival".

Five of the last six years have seen the most rapid glacier retreat on record, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said on the inaugural World Day for Glaciers.

"Preservation of glaciers is a not just an environmental, economic and societal necessity: it's a matter of survival," said WMO chief Celeste Saulo.

Beyond the continental ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica, more than 275,000 glaciers worldwide cover approximately 700,000 square kilometres (270,000 square miles), the WMO said.

But they are rapidly shrinking due to climate change.