Heavy rain may hit Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet divisions: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted light to heavy rain in Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and light to moderate rain in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Khulna divisions in the next 24 hours, commencing 9:00am on Thursday.

BMD assistant meteorologist Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo rain may occur in 75 per cent areas of Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions, but Chattogram may see more rainfalls.