Heavy rain may hit Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet divisions: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted light to heavy rain in Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and light to moderate rain in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Khulna divisions in the next 24 hours, commencing 9:00am on Thursday.
BMD assistant meteorologist Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo rain may occur in 75 per cent areas of Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions, but Chattogram may see more rainfalls.
In a regular weather bulletin on Thursday morning, BMD said, “Light to heavy rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka & Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.”
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, but rainfalls may increase for the next 72 hours, it added.
BMD said the axis of monsoon trough runs through the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.
One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.
The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 35.5 degree Celsius in Saidpur and lowest at 24.2 degree Celsius in Kutubdia and Bandarban on Wednesday.
Besides, maximum 90 millimeters of rainfalls were recorded in Teknaf.
Light to heavy rain has been occurring in different parts of the country over the last week, inundating major parts of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban.