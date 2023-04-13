Fossil fuel pledges divide G7 in ‘critical decade’ for climate

G7 allies meet this week for climate talks that are likely to urge more action in a “critical decade”, but could also lay bare divisions on ambitious fossil fuel commitments.

The world’s leading developed economies are all targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner after signing the Paris Agreement to cap global warming at well under two degrees Celsius.

But they differ on how to respond to the energy squeeze caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, with host Japan among those arguing for more leeway on fossil fuels to protect energy security.

Britain, backed by France, has proposed new targets on the phase-out of domestic coal power in a draft statement seen by AFP ahead of the minister-level talks, which kick off in Sapporo on Saturday.

Pushback from Japan—which remains heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster—could sink those efforts.