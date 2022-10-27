Climate pledges still ‘nowhere near’ enough for 1.5C: UN

“We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5 degrees Celsius world,” said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change.
“To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years.”
The UN’s climate experts have said emissions—compared to 2010 levels—need to fall 45 per cent by 2030 in order to meet the Paris deal’s more ambitious goal.
In its latest report, the UN said that current commitments from governments around the world will in fact increase emissions by 10.6 per cent by 2030.