Climate pledges still ‘nowhere near’ enough for 1.5C: UN

International climate pledges remain far off track to limit rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report released by the United Nations Wednesday, less than two weeks ahead of high-stakes negotiations to tackle global warming.

The combined climate pledges of more than 190 nations that signed up to the 2015 Paris climate deal put Earth on track to warm by around 2.5C compared to pre-industrial levels by the century’s end.

With the planet already battered by climate-enhanced heatwaves, storms and floods after just 1.2C of warming, experts say the world is still failing to act with sufficient urgency to curb greenhouse gas emissions.