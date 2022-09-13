Indonesia, Brazil biggest culprits in tropical forest loss linked to industrial mining

Industrial-scale mining for materials such as coal, gold, and iron ore is spurring tropical deforestation, with once-impenetrable forest cleared for mines and access roads, new research shows.

In the first study to quantify the impact of industrial mining on tropical forest loss, an international team of scientists found that just four countries are largely to blame: Brazil, Indonesia, Ghana and Suriname.

Together, the four forest-rich nations accounted for roughly 80 per cent of tropical deforestation caused by large-scale mining operations from 2000 to 2019, according to the study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.