Heavy rainfall likely in 5 divisions, landslide warning for hills
The meteorological department has forecast a heavy rainfall for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and issued a landslide warning for the hilly areas in Chattogram.
In an official warning this morning, the department noted that due to active monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 44 mm to as high as 89 mm, is likely to occur at places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00 am on Saturday.
The meteorological department also warned that the heavy downpour could trigger landslides in the hilly regions of the Chattogram division.
Kh Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist of the Bangladesh meteorological department, issued the heavy rainfall warning, on behalf of its director.
There has been unusual rainfall in the capital city and different districts across the country for the last two days.
Sherpur and Mymensingh have particularly been hit hard as incessant downpour and onrush of upstream water led to a flash flood and inundated at least 163 villages there.
In a weather bulletin in the preceding evening, the department noted that a low pressure area formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh. Monsoon was active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong elsewhere over North Bay.