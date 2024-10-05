Heavy rainfall likely in 5 divisions, landslide warning for hills 

The meteorological department has forecast a heavy rainfall for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and issued a landslide warning for the hilly areas in Chattogram.

In an official warning this morning, the department noted that due to active monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 44 mm to as high as 89 mm, is likely to occur at places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00 am on Saturday.