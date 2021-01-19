Oak trees take root in Iraqi Kurdistan to help climate

Delband Rawanduzi spoke softly to her oak seedlings, as if willing them to grow fast and repopulate forests in Iraqi Kurdistan depleted by war, illegal logging and fires.

Over the next five years, the 26-year-old aims to plant one million oaks—resilient trees that can endure both the cold of northern Iraq and the dry spells of one of the world’s hottest countries.

Her plan is taking root in her native Kurdistan.

In a pilot project late last year “we planted 2,000 oak trees. And in the upcoming autumn we will plant 80,000,” said Rawanduzi, a hiker and rock climber.

She has mobilised visitors and shepherds who collect oak seeds from the mountains, which are then planted in two greenhouses donated by a private university in the Kurdish regional capital of Arbil.

Once the young seedlings grow into a saplings, they are re-planted in mountain areas selected by the Kurdish agriculture ministry.