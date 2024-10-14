US creates new marine sanctuary along California coast

"Generations of US land and water policies have placed Native Americans at a great disadvantage throughout our history," said Kenneth Kahn, chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. "Today's announcement is a sign that things are changing. The Chumash tribal government never relinquished its aboriginal right to manage our traditional homelands. We are grateful that NOAA recognizes this inherent sovereignty and welcomed us as a co-steward of the sanctuary that bears our name."