Bangladesh, 3 other South Asian countries launch new initiative to tackle extreme heat

The El Niño phenomenon is strengthening across the Pacific, increasing the risk of another season of extreme heat in South Asia.

Against this backdrop, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan have launched a joint initiative to tackle the impacts of extreme heat.

Four new country briefs assessing heatwave conditions, preparedness and gaps in the four countries were released today, Thursday, at the Global Heat Forum, which began in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, says a press release.

The briefs were published under the initiative of the South Asia Hub of the Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN). The assessments were conducted as part of a review of countries’ preparedness and capacity as health risks from extreme heat continue to rise across South Asia. They examine how the countries are responding to extreme heat, preparing in advance and where significant gaps remain.

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in New Delhi runs the South Asia Hub. Its partners include the Sustainable Futures Collaborative, Natural Resources Defense Council, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). The initiative is also aligned with the joint climate and health programme of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).